AU summit: What lies beyond the nice spectacle of Addis meeting

It is that time of the year when the African Union (AU) Commission in Addis Ababa plays host to the Heads of State and Government of AU member States.

Foreign Ministers making up the Executive Council of the AU are first to congregate in Addis Ababa on February and 16. Among others, the ministers will prepare the work program of their bosses.

The leaders are set to congregate at Addis Ababa on February 17 and hold the ordinary session of the Assembly of the AU on February 18 and 19.

The composition of the leaders of the continent which is reflected in the family photo they take after the opening session of the Assembly shows that nearly all of them are men.

Also read: House budget team warns Ruto IMF reforms will hurt economy

It is only the presence of Tanzanian President that restrains observers from concluding that the Assembly is an ‘only men’ club.

I don’t know whether to say bless the Tanzanians or praise to God for his intervention that made possible the rise of Samia Suluhu Hassan to Tanzania’s presidency that robbed us the chance of having the Assembly as a ‘men’s only’ club.

One should also hasten to mention that most of them are in the category of senior citizens. Had it not been for the presence of some younger leaders, one would have been forced to conclude that the Assembly is a club of retired men and woman.

But I was reminded in a conversation the other day about the OAU times on the progress made under the AU.

Unlike the OAU times when it was not uncommon for some leaders to pitch at the summit wearing their military uniforms, today all of them smile in front of the camera wearing their suits (some of them custom made and very expensive).

Indeed, even those who are military leaders who seized power militarily will show up wearing suit rather than their military uniform. Of course, all five leaders except one who seized power by military coup are barred from participating, courtesy of AU norm banning coups and other unconstitutional changes of government (to which we should return some other time).

Also read: African Union suspends Burkina Faso after coup

Curious to know the one military strongman who is accorded a privileged treatment of attending the summit despite seizing power unconstitutionally? If you don’t know, then you clearly don’t have interest in African affairs and I don’t know why you are reading this.

Attendance in AU summit continues to be a topic of discussion. For example, it is first and foremost an issue for African Civil Society Organisations (CS)s) who would have liked to seize the occasion for championing specific issues of concern for the wider African public by having a slot for a representative of CSOs to make a statement and during interactions with leaders on the corridors of the AU.

Access to the AU during the summit is also a subject of discussion among AU partner countries. More so this year.

The AU sent a note inviting partner countries to attend the opening session of the summit on the basis of 1+0 representation, signaling to partners not to bother with bringing in to Addis Ababa high-level representatives from their capitals.

While this means that partner countries would not be able to have interaction with as many leaders as they could around the summit, for the AU this ensures that it spares the leaders from attending the summit with divided attention.

It is also curious if this 1+0 invitation has been extended to Israel whose AU observer status has been in dispute, triggering a heads of state and government taskforce for which there is so far no record of any convening since its establishment. In the meantime, the lobbying from Israel is in full swing in Addis Ababa.

The other issue of attendance concerns which of the African leaders will make their pilgrimage to Addis Ababa or delegate it to their minister. This summit is billed to be one that will attract the attendance of large number of African leaders.

Even if this were to happen, barring any intervening factors (don’t ask me if I am insinuating anything), you should not hold your breath that we will have as many African leaders as those who attended the EU-AU, China-Africa, US-Africa and other summits.

Also read: Forum discusses impact of corruption on African women

One cannot help wondering if it would be a good idea for purposes of full attendance if the AU rather considers holding its summit back-to-back the summits our leaders hold with their counterparts form elsewhere in the world.

Of course, as an Ethiopian I don’t find that to be a good idea. I have no doubt that Addis Ababa best suits for the occasion. Particularly, in this time of socio-economic distress on the continent, if nothing else, being in Addis spares our dear leaders from the pain of spending our money on shopping.

Speaking of socio-economic distress on the continent, I would consider you lucky if you are not feeling a very painful pinch on your pocket. The spike in cost of living that continues to grow every month and massively seems to have made currencies in our continent worthless.

The prospect does not look promising either. Most of our economies on the continent are facing serious debt distress during 2023 and 2024.

So, will the leaders of our beloved continent make this debilitating erosion of the little we have in our pockets as one of the priority agenda items during the summit and adopt specific measures on how they negotiate the reform of the global financial system to ensure that African economies have fairer access to emergency funding, development finance and more just system for debt servicing?

Maybe they should invite Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, for drawing inspiration from the Bridgetown Initiative for the reform of the multilateral financial system anchored on the Bretton Woods institutions.

Additionally, in this time of multi-crises, which tend to weight very heavily on Africa, on account of its historical, governance and socio-economic vulnerabilities, there are more than enough other pressing issues of continental importance that deserve the attention of the summit.

For example, in this time of fierce scrambling among world powers for access to and/or control of ‘transition’ ‘critical’ ‘strategic’ minerals, should not African leaders devise common strategy on ensuring that these ‘competitions’ do not precipitate another round of the resource curse for Africa and that the natural resources of the continent are harnessed for meeting the development needs of the peoples of the continent?

The Covid-19 pandemic exposed the depth of lack of preparedness of African health systems to provide any protection to the continent.

It also highlighted not only the unreliability but also the decidedly skewed nature of global supply chains and the world trading system, whose rules are used to stifle emergency measures in times of global crisis as the debacle on access to Covid-19 vaccines and the TRIPs waiver attested.

Will the leaders of the continent report where we are with addressing these issues?

One reason to believe that these issues and the state of the economy of the continent would be on the spotlight in some way is the focus of this year’s theme of the AU: acceleration of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Apart from Covid-19, the food and energy price crises that ensued following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia have further accentuated the imperative for intra-African trade. Obviously AfCFTA has huge potentials for facilitating development of capacities for meeting the demands of the continent for medicines and food.

Yet, this catalyst role of AfCFTA depends a lot on whether the requirements for achieving such capacities would be prioritized in the ongoing push towards the operationalisation of the world’s largest free trade area and during this upcoming summit.

These requirements include speeding up industrialization (and expanding manufacturing capacities including the manufacturing of medicines – we were told that our governments have left us to be dependent on importation for 98 percent of our medicines needs), free movement of people (by ensuring ratification of the protocol on free movement, cross border cooperation (by ensuring ratification and implementation of the Bamako Convention) and investing in agricultural development (by among others implementing commitments under AU’s flagship program CADAP – so that a continent with 60 percent arable land reduces its dependence on importation of staple food resources from elsewhere in the world).

Not surprisingly, peace and security issues, including the expanding threat of terrorism, are also expected to attract the lion’s share of attention during the summit.

AU’s highest standing decision-making body on matters of peace and security, the Peace and Security Council, will hold a summit level session on February 17, on the pressing conflict in Eastern DRC.

That same day, there is also going to be meetings on Libya involving the AU ad hoc high-level Committee on this country and on the situation in the Sahel with former President of Niger expected to brief the Secretary-General and the AU Commission Chairperson on the progress of the AU-UN Strategic Assessment on Security and Governance in the Sahel.

Other issues that are expected to loom large during the summit include the humanitarian situation and the launch of the African Humanitarian Agency or (institute), partnerships and Africa’s place in global governance, including the impact of the multi-crises facing multilateralism, not least of all that of the war in Ukraine.

On democratic governance, on which countries of the continent are performing well according to the Mo Ibrahim Index and Afro Barometer but only by undoing gains registered over the years, we expect that the African Peer Review would table for adoption the 2023 Governance Report, with a focus on one of this season’s top menaces that is unconstitutional changes of government.

The summit is also accompanied by 37 AU side events championed by AU member states or AU organs or jointly.

This is without counting the events such as the one hosted by Kenya Embassy on February 14 and those organised by research organisations and civil society such as the high-level event Amani Africa jointly with Namibia plans to host, the civil society summit that will bring CSOs representatives from the continent organised by Amani Africa in partnership with OSF, the pre-summit seminar the Institute for Security Studies hosted on 8 February and the book launch event that the same institute will host at the Hilton on February 17.

The shopping list of 37 AU side events, reduced from the initial 53, covers a wide menu of subjects including climate change, food security, the new African humanitarian order, post-conflict reconstruction, ACFTA, education science and technology, reform of the security council, gender, and Agenda 2063.

Will there be something major and tangible from all of these formal meetings and side events?

I would like to be optimistic about this but wish to counsel that you wait and see if something comes out of it after delegations have left Addis Ababa and Hyatt Regency downgrades the price of its rooms from more than 11 hundred USD to a much lower business as usual rate.