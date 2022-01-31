African Union suspends Burkina Faso after coup

Burkina Faso coup

A man crosses through burning barricades in Ouagadougou during protests in January. The AU has suspended Burkina Faso in response to the coup that ousted President Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

Photo credit: Olympia De Maismont | AFP

By  AFP

Addis Ababa

