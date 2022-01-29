Ecowas suspends Burkina Faso following military coup

Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba

Leader of Burkina Faso's new military junta Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba speaking during a televised address, three days after the overthrow of Burkina Faso's president.

Photo credit: AFP
By  Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) has suspended Burkina Faso after Monday's coup that saw the country’s democratically elected President Roch Marc Christian Kabore ousted.

