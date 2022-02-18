EU summit looks to boost strained ties with Africa

The European Council Building

This general view shows delegates as they arrive for the first day of a European Union (EU) African Union (AU) summit at The European Council Building in Brussels on February 17, 2022.

Photo credit: Courtesy | AFP

By  AFP

EU and African leaders meet for a two-day summit on Thursday, seeking to reboot ties with pledges of major investment in the face of competition from China and Russia.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.