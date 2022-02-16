Activists call for fairer terms at EU-AU summit

United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses Presidents and delegates via a telecast at the African Union headquarters during the 35th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, on February 5, 2022. Activists say there is need for deliberate steps to be taken to rebalance relations between Africa and the EU.

By  Nation Reporter

The sixth Europe-Africa summit taking place in Brussels, Belgium, this week risks entrenching inequality between the two continents unless deliberate steps are taken to rebalance relations, civil society activists have warned.

