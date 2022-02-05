EU sanctions 5 members of Mali’s junta, including prime minister

Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga

Mali's Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga.

Photo credit: Annie Risemberg | AFP

By  AFP

The European Union on Friday imposed targeted sanctions on five members of Mali's ruling junta, including Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga.

