Mali junta expels French ambassador in fresh bout of tension

Joel Meyer

French Ambassador to Mali Joël Meyer. Malian authorities dominated by the military have decided to expel the French ambassador.

Photo credit: Nicolas Réméné | AFP)

By  AFP

 Mali on Monday said it was expelling the French ambassador in light of "hostile" comments, a move likely to ratchet up tensions with its former colonial ruler and ally following a military coup.

