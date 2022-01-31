Mali junta expels French Ambassador: State TV

Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop

Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop (centre). 

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

Mali is expelling the French ambassador in the light of "hostile statements" by officials of its former colonial ruler, state TV announced Monday, in a new escalation of bilateral tensions following a coup.

