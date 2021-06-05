Mali junta’s popularity growing despite international opposition

Choguel Kokalla Maiga

Leader of the coalition M5-RFP Choguel Kokalla Maiga delivers a speech at Bamako's independence Square on June 4, 2021. 

Photo credit: Michele Cattani | AFP
logo (10)

By  Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The Mali junta’s popularity is growing despite international opposition towards it.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Jobs scam: Prisons officer freed on Sh2m cash bail

  2. Mali strongman Assimi Goita sworn-in as interim President

  3. Court postpones Governor Korane graft trial

  4. Mugabe's children rush to court over exhumation row

  5. Death toll in Nigerian boat accident rises to 97

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.