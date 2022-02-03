West African leaders hold emergency summit after spate of coups

Burkina Faso Captain Sidsoré Kader Ouedraogo

Captain Sidsoré Kader Ouedraogo, spokesman for the Burkina Faso junta, announcing on television on January 24, 2022 that soldiers had taken power and 'put an end to the power' of President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré.

Photo credit: Radio Télévision du Burkina | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Emergency talks in the Ghanaian capital Accra were triggered after Burkina Faso on January 24 became the third member of the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) to be overtaken by the military.
  • Burkina followed Mali, where a coup in September 2020 was followed by a second in May 2021, and Guinea, where elected president Alpha Conde was ousted last September.
  • Burkina was suspended from Ecowas after rebel soldiers arrested President Roch Marc Christian Kabore amid public anger at his handling of a jihadist insurgency.

West African leaders hold a key summit on Thursday as a wave of coups buffet a region struggling with poverty and a long history of turbulence.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.