Guinea-Bissau coup bid: President Umaro Embaló says situation 'under control'

Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo delivering a speech in Bissau on February 1, 2022. President Embalo said he survived heavy fire for five hours during an attempted coup which he claimed killed or injured many people. 

Photo credit: Aliu Embalo | AFPTV | AFP)

By  AFP

Guinea-Bissau's president on Tuesday said the government had the situation "under control" in the unstable west African country after an attempted coup in which he claimed many people had been killed or injured.

