Shots fired as Guinea-Bissau faces possible coup

Guinea-Bissau

A soldier carries a rocket launcher during the state funeral of slain Guinea-Bissau president Joao Bernardo Vieira in a cemetery in Bissau on March 10, 2009. Sustained gunfire was heard on Tuesday near the seat of government in Bissau.  

Photo credit: Seyllou | AFP

By  Arnaldo Vieira

What you need to know:

  • In October, Guinea Bissau had said it foiled an attempted coup.
Shots were heard near a presidential palace in Guinea Bissau in what could be the latest threat on President Umaro Sissoco Embaló’s government as well as nascent stability in a country once troubled with illegal take-over of power.

