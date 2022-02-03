Guinea Bissau says 11 killed during attacks in ‘failed coup attempt’

A soldier on patrol Guinea Bissau

A soldier patrols the government palace in Guinea Bissau on February 1, 2022. At least 11 people died during the attack at the government palace during the February 1 “failed coup attempt” in Guinea Bissau

Photo credit: AFPTV teams | AFP

By  Arnaldo Vieira

At least 11 people died during the attack at the government palace during the February 1 “failed coup attempt” in Guinea Bissau, the country’s government spokesperson Fernando Vaz said Wednesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.