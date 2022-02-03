Guinea Bissau says 11 killed during attacks in ‘failed coup attempt’

At least 11 people died during the attack at the government palace during the February 1 “failed coup attempt” in Guinea Bissau, the country’s government spokesperson Fernando Vaz said Wednesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, armed men surrounded and entered the government palace which houses different ministries, where President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam were believed to have been attending a cabinet meeting.

After that, gunfire followed for most of the afternoon.

According to Vaz, the victims were three civilians, seven military and a paramilitary officers who stood up for the political authorities and a policeman from the insurgent group.

In a statement read to the nation on Wednesday afternoon Mr Vaz did not disclose whether anyone had been arrested or any details about those behind the coup attempt, only saying that the "sacrifice of the young people who died was not in vain".

President Embaló said Tuesday evening that the government had the situation "under control".