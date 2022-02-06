African Union summit 'unequivocally' condemns coup 'wave'

African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat

The chairman of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat speaks during the 35th Ordinary Session of the AU Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on February 5, 2022.

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

By  AFP

Addis Ababa

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.