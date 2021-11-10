All should save the earth

Flooded homestead

Richard Lichan Lekuterer, 60, sits in a boat as it glides above what used to be his homestead where only the ridge of a thatch roof of one of the four buildings that stood in his flooded compound at Salabani village near Marigat, Baringo county in this picture taken on October 5, 2020. 

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

By  Nicholas Ochieng Oduor

What you need to know:

  • We have witnessed rising lake water levels in the Rift Valley and Nyanza regions.
  • Forest cover is shrinking due to illegal logging and charcoal burning.

Kenya is among the signatories to the Glasgow Leaders Declaration on Forest and Land Use at the ongoing COP26 in Glasgow. Aimed at halting and reversing forest loss and land degradation by 2030, it comes as many parts of the country suffer the devastating effects of global warming.

