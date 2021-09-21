‘Triple Dividend’ no longer CSR; it is profit-centred

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta tours various exhibition stands during the Sixth Global Off-Grid Solar Forum and Exhibition at the Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi, on February 18, 2020.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Rose Hassan

Partnership manager

Solarnow

What you need to know:

  • Kenya needs to be a net exporter in processed and manufactured goods.
  • By exporting locally manufactured goods, we’re exporting our energy.

Following an assessment of Hurricane Ida, US President Joe Biden said on September 7 : “I think we’re at one of those inflection points where we either act or we’re going to be in real, real trouble; our kids are going to be in real trouble.”

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.