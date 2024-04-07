‘My health, my right’, for good health is wealth

Health is at its best when it brings a sense of positive energy to the mind, body and spirit. One’s well-being is a source of optimism. And one who possesses optimism possesses everything.

Investing in one’s health is a wise decision as the cost of falling ill can be significantly high. It’s time to create a more equitable and healthier world that benefits all individuals, regardless of their location.

Being healthy should be a priority. A lifestyle. Maintaining good health is an achievement that often goes unnoticed. Health is often overlooked until illness strikes. That’s why we commemorate World Health Day.

World Health Day is an annual event observed every April 7 to highlight the importance of maintaining a healthy and satisfying lifestyle. Various activities are often scheduled at multiple locations to commemorate this day. The World Health Organization (WHO) introduced the celebration of the day.

The inaugural celebration of World Health Day took place globally in 1948. The phrase “health is wealth” is widely recognised as a universal truth. The importance of our existence is undeniable and holds great significance. There are numerous types of diseases that are present in the environment, leading to suffering among individuals.

World Health Day celebrations aim to draw attention to global health concerns and increase awareness among people worldwide. It is imperative to raise awareness among individuals of the importance of good health as it is a valuable asset. It is imperative to acknowledge that well-being plays a crucial role in our daily existence.

Ensuring personal fitness and safety is of utmost importance. The dissemination of health and fitness information to the public will contribute to the promotion of awareness.

World Health Day plays a crucial role in elevating people’s consciousness regarding these matters. The purpose of this day is to raise awareness among the general public about the importance of global health. The WHO establishes an annual theme, which serves as the foundation for organising various activities on the day. The event aims at addressing various health-related issues and is observed globally and nationally.

Individuals, particularly those who rely on medication for hypertension or other medical conditions, should prioritise the eradication of unhealthy habits and behaviours and transition towards a healthier lifestyle. It is advisable to assess the areas that have undergone reform and evaluate the extent to which they contribute to our overall well-being and promote a safe and orderly lifestyle for ourselves and our loved ones.

One of the key components of the World Health Day is the promotion of a balanced lifestyle and the creation of a healthier environment. The chosen theme for this year’s World Health Day is “My health, my right”.