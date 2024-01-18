Here are simple ways to fix malnutrition

Kenya is among the 42 countries that account for more than 90 per cent of all under-five deaths worldwide.

The 2003 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS) highlights a distressing reality: a significant number of children, approximately one in every nine, do not survive beyond the age of five.

Tragically, the leading causes of these untimely deaths include acute respiratory infections, diarrhea, malaria, measles and malnutrition.

In Kenya, 1.82 million children (26 per cent) are chronically malnourished (stunting or low height-for-age).

Policymakers should be concerned about the effects of malnutrition. About 43 per cent of children are underweight, and nearly half of the children aged six to 35 months suffer from anemia, with more than a quarter of them affected by iron-deficiency anemia (IDA).

The physical and mental development of such children is low; their learning ability is also low; and they are victims of one or another disease throughout their lives. For the balanced development of a child, it is very important to have a balanced diet for at least the first two years of life.

It has been told to them that the feeding of mother’s milk in the first hour after birth protects the child from infectious diseases. Breast milk is very beneficial for the balanced development of the child in the first six months.

It's necessary to understand that the lack of vitamins, minerals and proteins in young children can hinder their physical and mental development.

Also, problems like digestive disorders and memory loss may develop. After the age of six months, the baby should be given soft and light-solid food along with breast milk for its overall development.

Pulse water, rice water, mashed banana and a small amount of mango or other fruit pulp can be added to it. A small amount of food should be given cautiously while giving such food to the child.

After this, grains, milk, curd, eggs, fruits, vegetables and meat should be included in the food of the child up to the age of two years. When the child starts eating, carrots, spinach, sweet potatoes, cheese and eggs for vitamin A, peas, whole grains, milk, eggs, bananas and green vegetables for vitamin B should be added.

Vitamin D and light sunlight are also beneficial for the strength of the child's bones.



