It’s not yet over; brace yourself for a rocky 2024

Evidently, 2023 has been a challenging year for many of us. It can be described as an annus horribilis, a truly difficult year. As I got up on New Year’s morning and prepared for the day ahead, my routine was the same: Breakfast was breakfast, my neighbourhood looked the same and my car ran the same way on the same road. Nothing really seems to have changed. Or has it?

But while watching the news and reading the newspapers, nations around the world are making significant changes to public security in light of a year of hate crime incidents that have had widespread effects, leaving people feeling less safe, secure or hopeful. Because we are being plagued by both new and old players in the international crop of states and organisations that thrive on setting the West and its citizens on edge.

Amidst ongoing fighting, mounting casualties and a worsening humanitarian crisis, the future remains uncertain. How will the conflict change? Can we make a deal? If yes, what could be the result?

The US House of Representatives had a challenging year, with the appointment and departure of a new Speaker, and the expulsion of a member in over two decades.

In Washington, the initial unwavering US support to Kyiv was weakening with some Congressmen hesitant to increase the substantial military aid packages proposed by President Joe Biden’s administration. These aid packages have amounted to $44 billion since Russia’s invasion.

The Ukraine war entered its second year as the Middle East conflict upscaled into an Israel-Hamas war. An October 7 Hamas attack in Israel from Gaza caused 1,200 mostly civilian deaths and 240 hostages. Over 20,000 have since been killed in Gaza.

King Charles III’s coronation sparked a lively debate in Britain about the relevance of the monarchy in a modern democracy. But supporters argue that the royal family’s $1.95 billion contribution to the economy through tourism, trade and endorsements covers their taxpayer-funded expenses.

Ineligible to run

In March, Donald Trump became the first US president to be charged with felony—34 charges—including manipulating records in hush money schemes involving Stormy Daniels, an adult film star, during the 2016 election.

A court has determined that Trump is ineligible to run for the presidency in Colorado due to his pre-January 6 riot activities. And there is an upcoming general election.

Canada’s Premier Justin Trudeau has had a difficult year, domestically and internationally, with his popularity at an all-time low. But his supporters continue to see him as the Liberal Party’s greatest opportunity to win an unprecedented fourth term.

Starting in 2015, the 51-year-old has won despite prior poor polling figures. Ten years after he initially came to office, in October 2025, a federal election is not scheduled. Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre is well ahead in the opinion surveys.

I may be optimistic but the period of dangerous destabilisation and conflict might continue this year. If ever we needed leadership, now is the time. We need to hang on for a not-so-happy New Year.