Sikhism and Christmas: Beautiful bond of universal values

Monotheistic Sikhs don’t celebrate Christmas. Christmas is for Christians. Sikhs in Christian nations may celebrate Christmas culturally. Sikh households may celebrate Christmas to honour their host nation or community.

Sikh festivals include Gurpurab to honour their founder, Guru Nanak Dev, and other Sikh gurus. Festivals include prayer, hymns and sweet offerings.

But, in today’s society, it is common for people of all religions around the globe to celebrate each other’s festivals—such as Christmas, Holi, Idd and Diwali. Muslims and Christians may not necessarily have knowledge about Hindu or Sikh festivals but their show of respect is not dependent on their knowledge. Vice versa, but they follow a similar practice.

During Guru Nanak’s time, Hinduism and Islam were the dominant religions. Despite the differences between his own faith and these religions, Guru Nanak held deep respect for all of them.

Sikhism and Christmas are very different in terms of religious traditions. Sikhism originated on the Indian sub-continent in the 15th Century. It values equality, selfless service and devotion to God. It seeks to transcend caste, creed and gender divisions. Its millions of followers worldwide pursue a righteous and spiritually enlightened life.

Christmas is significant to Christians worldwide. It is a joyful celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, the central figure of Christianity. Christmas traditions differ across cultures but typically include gift exchanges, home decorations with lights and ornaments and gatherings with loved ones to celebrate love and togetherness.

Sikhism and Christmas matter to their believers. Sikhism: Serving others with devotion. Christmas: Jesus’ love and compassion. Sikhism and Christmas unite us with shared values. Unique customs, united by kindness, affection and unity. Sikhism: Serve, equal, truth. Christmas: Love, giving, and Jesus’ s birth.

Sikhism’s core is seva, or selfless service. Sikhs have a sincere desire to uplift and help others, so they serve humanity selflessly. Christmas spirit: Selflessness, kindness, charity, support.

Christmas is about giving and kindness, with presents and good deeds shared during the joyful season. Sikhism: Compassion, love, equality. Christmas: love, goodwill, peace on earth.

Both faiths value kindness and empathy towards others.

Christmas is associated with lights and candles. Sikhism celebrates Bandi Chhorh Divas and Diwali. Hindus are the majority of the people who celebrate Diwali but Sikhs also do so to honour the triumph of good over evil. During the Christmas season, Sikhs also commemorate the lives of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh guru, and his four children.

At the end of the day, Sikhism and Christmas share love, compassion, giving and community, uniting people with shared values. Religions unite understanding, tolerance and unity. Sikhs honour martyrs in December. Sikhs can inspire the youth by organising programmes in Gurudwaras and Sikh schools to share their heritage.



