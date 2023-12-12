Protect women and children

In the past 15 years, global economic recession, hunger, high poverty levels, unemployment, lack of education and a steady increase in homelessness have had a devastating impact on lives and livelihoods, such as increased exploitation and disappearance of women and children. Official reports in Kenya say 6,000 children go missing yearly, of 18 daily. The parents of the children are left helpless, unaware of the timeline for their return.

Over 40 per cent of Kenyan women have faced physical or sexual violence from a partner, the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS) report shows, 25 per cent marry young and 20 per cent suffer female genital mutilation (FGM). There is sexual violence against them with many cases of cruelty, terror and trafficking reported.

The most prevalent form of trafficking was in humans (64.7 per cent); trafficking in people is 35.3 per cent. Most trafficking victims were adults and young women aged 18-34. Domestic trafficking mostly affects children, at four out of 10 victims.

Without constitutional, economic, and practical rights of equality, compulsory free education and employment, women cannot achieve economic independence. They continue to face social and economic challenges.

Children should have the determination and effort to pursue free education, work education and mandatory sports. Parents of children should have access to employment, health and economic opportunities to achieve equality.

The Children's Office has made many efforts to address the troubling trend. This involves increasing collaboration with law enforcement agencies and the public to locate missing children.

Strict laws and punishment will prevent crimes such as abduction, trafficking and disappearance of women and children. Legislation should be used to address poverty.

But unemployment, economic inequality, lack of education and the absence of a constitutional right to employment cannot be eliminated. Women’s organisations, democratically minded individuals and leftist parties must raise awareness and continue to pressure the rulers to eradicate these diseases.