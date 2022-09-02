Omtatah: This is why IEBC's numbers don't add up

Busia Senator-Elect Okiya Omtatah has maintained his initial argument that there were 508,647 ghost voters in the election.

Submitting his rejoinder on the third day of the 2022 Presidential Election Petition hearing at the Supreme Court, Mr Omtatah said the math in IEBC's presentation yesterday did not add up.

The activist alleged that IEBC kept changing denominators to ensure its desired result was achieved.

Mr Omtatah had earlier submitted that 1,665,412 people voted between 5pm and 8.45pm on August 9. He claimed that the spike in votes was not possible since most voters had cast their votes by close of voting at 5pm.

But IEBC issued a rebuttal against this claim Friday morning, with lawyer Mahat Somane explaining that Mr Omtatah's claim that 1.6 million people voted after polls closed are false. He said the late transmission can be explained by network issues in remote areas.

"Voter identification kits can only send data when there is network, so the votes Mr Omtatah was referring to were likely transmitted from kits that were deployed in areas with poor network coverage," Mr Somane said.

Voter turnout, 'photoshopped' Form 34As

The lawyer added that IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati had also clarified on the matter of voter turnout in a public address, and that a video has been submitted to the court as evidence.

Below, watch Mr Somane's submission on how fake form 34As were allegedly photoshopped.

IEBC lawyer Somane demonstrates how fake form 34As were allegedly photoshopped

Get live updates from the Supreme Court today here.