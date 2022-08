Activist and Busia Senator-elect Okiya Omtatah has alleged that there may have been at least 508,687 ghost voters in the just-concluded Presidential election.

He made the argument at the Supreme Court in a case where Azimio Raila Odinga is challenging the declaration on William Ruto as President-elect.

Mr Omtatah also said that at least 1,665,412 people voted after 5pm based on IEBC data.