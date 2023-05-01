Archbishop Kitonga throws jab at Raila in Labour Day prayer, urges him to retire

By Nickson Mwirigi

Archbishop Arthur Kitonga of the Redeemed Gospel Church used his time slot during Labour Day prayers to urge Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya leader Raila Odinga to desist from protests and retire peacefully.

Addressing Mr Odinga during a prayer session on Monday at Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, which was attended by President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, he said the opposition leader should step away from active politics.

"We pray for Honourable Raila to retire peacefully, the time you have now is to enjoy your retirement," adding that the country had no bandwidth for conflict.

"He (Raila) should drop this issue of going to the streets. He should rest. God has given President Ruto the job of leading the nation, we do not want disputes," he prayed.

Bishop Kitonga also did not shy away from praising Dr Ruto in his prayer. He said the President had already transformed the country in a few months and would do more if given ten years.

"What President Ruto has done in seven months, if given five or ten years, he will transform this country to look like Jerusalem," he said in the prayer.