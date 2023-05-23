Small businesses to be mandated to join Chamber of Commerce

All registered companies in Kenya may soon be forced to join the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI).

Cabinet Secretary (CS) for Investments, Trade and Industry Moses Kuria says the ministry plans to submit a proposal to Cabinet within the next 30 days to activate compulsory registration to KNCCI.

Sole proprietors pay Sh1,000 to join KNCCI plus Sh5,000 annual subscription fees, business associates and groups pay a subscription fee of Sh15,000 while partnerships pay Sh10,000.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) private limited companies pay Sh15,000, local public companies pay Sh50,000 while corporate membership fee is Sh100,000 annually.

CS Kuria says mandatory registration will help streamline the country's vast informal businesses and facilitate linkages with global markets.

