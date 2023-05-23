Small businesses to be mandated to join KNCCI

Small businesses are set to pay a minimum of Sh5,000 in subscription fees to the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) after the government announced plans to make it mandatory for all businesses to become members of the lobby group.

Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria on Monday said the government is working on a law to make it mandatory for all businesses to be members of KNCCI in a bid to make the chamber stronger.

The CS, who was speaking at the third Kenya International Investment Conference, said the proposed law is slated to appear before the Cabinet within 30 days for approval.

“We are working on the National Chamber law which must be presented to the Cabinet within the next 30 days. We are going to have the Kenya Chamber that is truly reflective of Kenyan businesses,” said Mr Kuria.

“In the Chamber law it is going to be mandatory for every registered business in Kenya to be a member of the chamber, it is not going to be a choice, it is going to be mandatory,” said the CS.

Mandatory membership to the not-for-profit private company limited by guarantee that pushes for commercial and industrial interests of Kenyan businesses will be the latest headache that business owners who are already grappling with a high cost of doing business will face.

Sole proprietors pay Sh1,000 to join KNCCI plus Sh5,000 annual subscription fees, business associates and groups pay a subscription fee of Sh15,000 while partnerships pay Sh10,000.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) private limited companies pay Sh15,000, local public companies pay Sh50,000 while corporate membership fee is Sh100,000 annually.

CS Kuria however dismissed the concern that the mandatory subscription to KNCCI will increase the cost of doing businesses for entrepreneurs at a time the government has pledged to boost the ease of doing business in a bid to create jobs.

“Some people are going to start crying that his will increase the cost of doing business. If you think that it being mandatory to pay to be a member of the chamber is expensive then be an employee,” he said.

A particular headache for businesses is the costly multiple licenses that they must obtain in order to operate, with the national government and the Nairobi County government having severally pledged but failed to consolidate business permits.

Businesses are also struggling to access credit at a time the government has stepped up domestic borrowing from local banks which has crowded out credit access to the private sector.