'No more talk, it is now time to work', says DP Gachagua in Mashujaa Day speech

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, in his Mashujaa Day speech, thanked the people of Kenya for exercising their constitutional right to vote, noting that it was now time to get to work.

"Irrespective of our political differences, it is time to work and deliver. We Are All Kenyans. This Is our nation, we are rising together."

Watch the Mashujaa Day celebrations live below:

Mashujaa Day celebrations