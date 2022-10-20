Empty chairs at Uhuru Gardens as Kenyans keep off Mashujaa Day fete
As Kenya marks its 59th Mashujaa Day on Thursday, as at 10am, the Uhuru Gardens venue of this year's celebrations still had empty chairs as members of the public kept off.
As senior government officials streamed into the venue in the morning, the emptiness of the terraces designated for other Kenyans stood out in visible contrast to the busy activity at the gates where luxury vehicles ferried in VIPs, as well as the red carpet leading to the dais.
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula arrived at Uhuru Gardens around 10am, followed closely by Senate Speaker Amason Kingi. Chief Justice Martha Koome and Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee Musalia Mudavadi arrived shortly after.
The official military parade started at some minutes to 11am.
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his wife Pastor Dorcas Rigathi arrived after them, followed not too long after by President William Ruto. They were welcome to the dais by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.
President Ruto will be presiding over the fete in what will be his first major national holiday event as Head of State. He was accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto.
After his arrival, Dr Ruto inspected a guard of honour mounted by the Kenya Defence Forces.
Mashujaa Day is celebrated to honour all those who contributed to the fight for Kenya's freedom.
