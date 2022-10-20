Empty chairs at Uhuru Gardens as Kenyans keep off Mashujaa Day fete

As Kenya marks its 59th Mashujaa Day on Thursday, as at 10am, the Uhuru Gardens venue of this year's celebrations still had empty chairs as members of the public kept off.

Empty seats in the public arena at Uhuru Gardens on October 20, 2022. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Empty seats in the public arena at Uhuru Gardens on October 20, 2022. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Empty seats in the public arena at Uhuru Gardens on October 20, 2022. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

As senior government officials streamed into the venue in the morning, the emptiness of the terraces designated for other Kenyans stood out in visible contrast to the busy activity at the gates where luxury vehicles ferried in VIPs, as well as the red carpet leading to the dais.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja arrives at Uhuru Gardens for Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20, 2022. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula arrived at Uhuru Gardens around 10am, followed closely by Senate Speaker Amason Kingi. Chief Justice Martha Koome and Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee Musalia Mudavadi arrived shortly after.

Chief Justice Martha Koome arrives at Uhuru Gardens for Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20, 2022. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

The official military parade started at some minutes to 11am.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his wife Pastor Dorcas Rigathi when they arrived at Uhuru Gardens for Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his wife Pastor Dorcas Rigathi arrived after them, followed not too long after by President William Ruto. They were welcome to the dais by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, his wife Pastor Dorcas Rigathi and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja after they arrived at Uhuru Gardens for Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

President Ruto will be presiding over the fete in what will be his first major national holiday event as Head of State. He was accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto.

First Lady Rachel Ruto arrives at Uhuru Gardens for Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20, 2022. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

After his arrival, Dr Ruto inspected a guard of honour mounted by the Kenya Defence Forces.

President William Ruto inspects a guard of honour mounted by the Kenya Defence Forces at Uhuru Gardens on October 20, 2022. Kenya is marking its 59th Mashujaa Day celebrations at the venue. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Mashujaa Day is celebrated to honour all those who contributed to the fight for Kenya's freedom.

