Kalonzo, the only opposition figure at Mashujaa Day celebration

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is the only opposition figure who attended this year's Mashujaa Day national fete at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

Mr Musyoka is among politicians who have in the recent past criticised President William Ruto's rule.

Last week, Mr Musyoka, alongside Azimio-allied leaders, faulted President Ruto over the lifting of GMO food ban. Mr Musyoka said the government should have had national consultation before lifting the ban.

Early this month, Mr Kalonzo said Azimio will block the appointment of Cabinet Secretaries nominated by President William Ruto who have integrity issues.

Following the election of President Ruto two months ago, most Azimio-allied leaders have given national events a wide berth, including the inauguration ceremony.

Notably, lawyer Miguna Miguna attended the Mashujaa Day event after arriving in Kenya on Thursday morning from Canada where he had been exiled since 2018.

Meanwhile, this year's Mashujaa Day fete in Nairobi was poorly attended.

Empty seats in the public arena at Uhuru Gardens on October 20, 2022. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

The National Celebrations Committee chaired by Interior PS Karanja Kibicho had announced that the celebration would be attended by at least 22,000 people. But on Thursday, many seats were empty during the event.

Empty seats in the public arena at Uhuru Gardens on October 20, 2022. Kenya is marking its 59th Mashujaa Day celebrations at the venue. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group