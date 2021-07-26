Young track and field guns ready to shine in post-Bolt Olympic era

Faith kipyegon

Netherland's Sifan Hassan (right), Kenya's Faith Kipyegon (centre) and Ethiopia's Freweyni Hailu compete in the women's 1500m during the Diamond League on July 9, 2021 in Monaco.

Photo credit: Clement Mahoudeau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Duplantis has taken the men's pole vault into another stratosphere by setting not only a new world record of 6.18m indoors last year, but also vaulting 6.15m outdoors
  • Trayvon Bromell is bidding to become the first US sprinter to win the Olympic men's 100m since Justin Gatlin in 2004 -- and for once, there is no serious Jamaican threat
  • Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei should be the man to beat as he tries a 5,000m/10,000m double

Tokyo

