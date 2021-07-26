Fraser-Pryce bids for sprinting immortality at Tokyo Olympics

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (centre) competes in the Women's 100M final during the Diamond League athletics meeting at the Qatar Sports Club stadium in the capital Doha on May 28, 2021. Fraser-Pryce became the second fastest woman in history on June 6, 2021, clocking a world-leading 10.63 seconds for the 100m at the Olympic Destiny meeting in Kingston.


Photo credit: Karim Jaafar | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 34-year-old is set for a mouthwatering clash in Tokyo with compatriot Elaine Thompson-Herah and Britain's 200m world champion Dina Asher-Smith
  • Fraser-Pryce won the first of her two Olympic 100m titles in Beijing way back in 2008, becoming the first Jamaican to win the event after previous generations of sprinters including Merlene Ottey and Juliet Cuthbert came up short
  • Tokyo will be Fraser-Pryce's first Olympics as a mother -- she gave birth to her son Zyon in 2017 -- and says it has helped her put her life in perspective

Tokyo

