Tokyo Olympics: Five stars to watch in athletics

Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey poses with the clock after setting a new women's 5,000m world record of 14 minutes 6.62 seconds. in Valencia, Spain on October 7, 2020. Gidey on June 8, 2021 broke the women's 10,000m world record.

Photo credit: Pool | NN Running Team

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Norwegian arrives as the world record holder having timed 46.70sec to break Kevin Young's 29-year-old mark -- four years before Warholm was born -- in front of his home fans on July 1
  • Gidey became the first female athlete to be the world record holder in both the 5,000 and 10,000m since Norwegian legend Ingrid Kristiansen
  • The 24-year-old Harvard graduate is bidding to emulate another illustrious alumna from the Ivy League university, Thomas Burke, in winning Olympic gold on the track



