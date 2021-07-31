Soldiers Kigen, Kibiwott: This is like war! We won’t drop steeplechase gold

Abraham Kibiwot

Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot reacts after winning in the men's 3000m steeplechase heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kibiwot and Kigen made it through to the steeplechase final from energy-sapping preliminaries while Moraa advanced to the semi-finals in the 800m
  • Kigen (season’s best eight minutes, 10.80 seconds) was first into the final after finishing third in the opening heat behind Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma (9:09.83) Japan’s Ryuji Miura (9:09.92)
  • Bett failed to make it from Heat Three, finishing fifth in 8:19.62 which wasn’t good enough for an outside chance into Monday’s final


In Tokyo

