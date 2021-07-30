Tokyo Olympics: Kenyans through to 3,000m steeplechase final

Abraham Kibiwott

Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot (right) wins ahead of second-placed Ethiopia's Getnet Wale (left) and third-placed Italy's Ahmed Abdelwahed (centre) in the men's 3000m steeplechase heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Giuseppe Cacace | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • With Olympics champion Conseslus Kipruto out of the Games with injury, the trio have the herculean task of ensuring the gold medal, which Kenya has won in each Olympics contests since the 1984 Los Angeles Games, remains safely in the country.
  • Ethiopia's World silver medallist Lamecha Girma, who is one of the favourites for the gold, also qualified for the final here at the National Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

In Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.