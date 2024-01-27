Wafalme Stars seal African Games return

Kenya men's volleyball team Wafalme Stars Saturday night beat Burundi 3-0 (25-21,25-23,25-17) to qualify for the delayed 2023 African Games scheduled for March 8 to 23 in Accra, Ghana.

The win saw Wafalme Stars set up a thrilling final with hosts Egypt on Sunday in their last match of the event that has attracted three nations.

The two countries are level on three points heading into Sunday's encounter after identical 3-0 wins over Burundi.

The top two countries qualify for the African Games.

Wafalme, who will be returning to the Africa Games after 13 years, will look to replicate their historic 3-2 win over Egypt in the group stage of the 2021 African Volleyball Championship that was held in Rwanda.

Meanwhile, Kenya women's volleyball team, Malkia Strikers Saturday lost their second match against rivals Egypt 3-1 (22-25,25-22,19-25,20-25).

Kenya and Egypt were the only countries that were competing in the women's category that was being played on home and away format.

Egypt had on Friday beaten Kenya with a similar margin and needed a win of any kind to finish top. Despite the results, both teams have qualified for Africa Games.