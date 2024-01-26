Egypt stun Malkia Strikers in African Games qualifier

Kenya women's volleyball team Friday begun the African Games Zone Five qualifiers on the wrong footing after losing 3-0 (19-25, 26-24,19-25,23-25) to perennial rivals Egypt at the Police Sports Hall in Cairo, Egypt.

It was a sweet revenge for the North Africans who were beaten by Kenya 3-0 in the final of the African Volleyball Nations Championship 3-0 in Yaounde, Cameroon last year.

The two teams will face off again on Sunday as the tournament is being played on home and away format after only two teams, Kenya and Egypt, registered.

Kenya, who were off colour will hope to turn around the result on Sunday and force a tie-breaker that will see the two teams play a third match to decide the winner.

Egypt looked the better side from the onset as a visibly disoriented Kenyan side trailed their opponents the entire set before losing 25-19.

A resurgent Kenya then took control of the second set but allowed Egypt close the gap 19-17 and 21-19. Malkia Strikers however held their nerves to take the set 26-24 and level the set ratio 1-1.

In the third set, the Egyptian were first off the blocks with 4-2,8-5 and 13-9 leads.

Setter Immaculate Nekesa, Triza Atuka and Jemimah Siang'u combined well to narrow the gap 16-13 but it was not enough as Egypt capitalised on unforced errors to stretch the lead 21-16.

Opposite hitter Loise Simiyu's good services were not enough as Egypt won the set 25-19 to have a 2-1 set ratio advantage.

In the fourth set, Kenya women's coach Japheth Munala made two substitutions resting Atuka for Belinda Barasa and captain Mercy Moim for Pamela Adhiambo, and although Kenya trailed for the better part of the set, they regrouped to close the gap 20-18,23-21 before Egypt held onto the lead to bag the set 25-23.

Meanwhile, Kenya men's team Wafalme Stars, who had a rest day on Friday will play Burundi on Saturday. They will then play hosts Egypt on Sunday.

The men's version has attracted three teams; Kenya, Egypt and Burundi.

The top two countries at the end of the competition will qualify for African Games, scheduled for March 8-23 in Accra, Ghana.