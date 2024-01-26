Malkia Strikers face Egypt in African Games qualifiers

Kenya women volleyball team Malkia Strikers will this evening play perennial rivals Egypt as the African Games Zone Five qualifiers get underway at the Police Sports Hall in Cairo, Egypt.

Kenya and Egypt are the only women teams that have honoured the event and therefore they have automatically booked their place at African Games scheduled for March 8-23 in Accra, Ghana.

The two rivals will play on home and away basis but in case of a tie, they will play a third match.

The second match will be played on Sunday.

Malkia Strikers will start as favourites considering they beat the North Africans 3-0 during the Africa Nations Championship final in Yaounde, Cameroon last year.

The East Africans will however be without hard-hitting Sharon Chepchumba who is nursing a knee injury she picked while playing for her club PAOK Thessaloniki and Veronica Adhiambo who is in Greece with her club GS Panionios.

Chepchumba was instrumental as Malkia Strikers defeated Egypt and it remains to be seen how her replacements Loice Simiyu and Mercy Iminza will perform in that department.

Team's captain Mercy Moim said it's going to be a tough match but remained hopeful of a good result.

"We know each other well. We knew what was at stake before we left Kenya and we just want to complete the assignment. Again, the fact that we have already qualified for the Olympic Games gives us the edge and the urge to reign supreme in the tie," said Moim who plays for local champions KCB Women's Volleyball Team.

The men's version, that has attracted three countries, Kenya, Burundi and Egypt will be played in round robin format.

Kenya will rest today before they take to the court against Burundi on Saturday. Wafalme Stars will then play hosts Egypt on Sunday.

Egypt will take on Burundi today at 7pm at the same venue.

The top two nations at the end of the tournament will qualify for African Games.