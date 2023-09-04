Wafalme Stars fall to Cameroon in opener

Brian Kamonde

Kenya's Brian Kamonde (left) blocks Kofane Boyomo of Cameroon during their African Nations Volleyball Championship Group C match opener in Cairo, Egpyt on September 4, 2023. 

Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

By  Samuel Gacharira

Online Sub Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Yvan Kody led Cameroon with 22 points while his teammate Yaoussia Kavogo added 17 points. Abiud Chirchir replied for Kenya with 13 points.

In Cairo, Egypt

Kenya Monday began their CAVB African Nations Championship campaign on the wrong footing with a 3-1 (22-25,20-25,26-24, 17-25) loss to Cameroon at the Cairo International Stadium.

Yvan Arthur Kody

Cameroon's Yvan Arthur Kody attacks against Kenya.

Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

Related

Yvan Kody led Cameroon with 22 points while his teammate Yaoussia Kavogo added 17 points. Abiud Chirchir replied for Kenya with 13 points.

Wafalme Stars will look to recover on Tuesday when they play Libya, who beat Ghana 3-1 in their opener, at 6pm EAT.

Abiud Chirchir

Kenya's Abiud Chirchir celebrates a point against Cameroon during their opening Group C match.

Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

Cameroon and Libya are joint top of Group C with three points apiece, while Kenya and Ghana remain without a point.

In the headlines