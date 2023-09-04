Wafalme Stars fall to Cameroon in opener
What you need to know:
In Cairo, Egypt
Kenya Monday began their CAVB African Nations Championship campaign on the wrong footing with a 3-1 (22-25,20-25,26-24, 17-25) loss to Cameroon at the Cairo International Stadium.
Yvan Kody led Cameroon with 22 points while his teammate Yaoussia Kavogo added 17 points. Abiud Chirchir replied for Kenya with 13 points.
Wafalme Stars will look to recover on Tuesday when they play Libya, who beat Ghana 3-1 in their opener, at 6pm EAT.
Cameroon and Libya are joint top of Group C with three points apiece, while Kenya and Ghana remain without a point.