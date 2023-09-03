Cairo Notebook

Etisalat most preferred network

******

Etisalat is the most preferred mobile network provider here in Egypt.

It however faces stiff competition from companies such as Orange and Vodafone which is more popular with the older generation.

Etisalat’s competitive edge comes with internet services since their mobile data packages are more pocket friendly and faster (4.5G)

For instance, a new customer can purchase 27GB of data and 400 minutes at only 300 Egyptian pounds (Sh1,400) which is valid for a month. But here is the catch: every new customer gets double of what he has purchased for the first buy only.

Therefore, my first buy got me 55GB valid for one month but in case it expires I can only get 27GB upon renewal at the same price.



Swahili making language barrier lighter

******

Talk of jumping from the frying pan straight into the fire! After spending two weeks in Cameroon where the little French I learnt at Starehe Boys Centre and School could occasionally bail me out, it’s already a nightmare navigating through Cairo.

Most natives speak only Arabic with only a small population capable of communicating effectively in English. This has made it difficult to get basic services like transport and directions to places since most locals can only do it effectively in Arabic.

However, Kiswahili has come in handy especially when paying for goods and services since the Arabic numbers are pronounced almost the same as in Swahili. For example, 50 is hamsin, 80 is themanin, 30 is thelathin.

I have also learnt to throw the occasional Salaam Aleikum, Samahan and Shukran to make the locals tolerate my poor understanding of Arabic. It’s been amazing to see how excited they get when you speak Arabic.

Overlapping and speed craze on highways

******

I can comfortably bet my life if you find a slow driver here in Cairo.

I’m yet to understand why everyone here is always in a hurry. They drive on the right but it’s crazy how everyone is always speeding, overlapping recklessly, and changing lanes haphazardly in highways.

One taxi driver called Ahmed recently told me that it’s just an Egyptian thing and I will get used to it with time. In fact, he almost bragged that he has gotten faster and more accurate in changing lanes and taking corners at high speed with experience.