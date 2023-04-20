Volleyball: KPA seek redemption against leaders GSU

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) coach Sammy Mulinge has described the fourth leg of Kenya Volleyball Federation men's National League as the trickiest this season.

The Dockers are due to face champions General Service Unit (GSU) and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) at Nyayo National Stadium indoor arena this weekend as they seek to find their way back into the top four.

KPA, who finished second last season, are surprisingly ninth with nine points from six matches in the 16-team league following a poor start to the season.

Mulinge's charges will take on GSU on Friday, battle KDF on Saturday before they play Vihiga County on Sunday.

In the 2021/22 campaign, KPA defeated GSU 3-0 in the regular season, but lost 3-1 in the play-offs. The coastal side overpowered KDF 3-0 last season.

Mulinge said the tough fixtures offer them a lifeline.

"There is all to play for this weekend. There is no room to blink. We are in an uncomfortable position and if we can bag maximum points then our ship will be steady. The players are aware of the situation we are facing. We are walking on a tight rope and if we fail to perform well this weekend, then for sure we will struggle at some point in a bid to qualify for the play-offs at the end of the regular season," said Mulinge.

"Remember teams like Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and Administration Police of Kenya (APK) are proving their worth and so it will be safer for us if we can bag points against the forces and the paramilitary sides," he added.

The top four teams at the end of the regular season qualify for the play-offs.

GSU lead the standings unbeaten with 18 points from six matches, while KDF and 2016 champions Kenya Prisons are joint second with the same number of points although they have played one more match.

GSU coach Gideon Tarus says his target is to qualify for the play-offs.

"I'm not keen on who my opponents are going forward but my target is a slot in the play-offs. We began the league well and so far we are unbeaten. I hope we will continue with the good run," said Tarus, whose side will Saturday play Nairobi Prisons before they complete their fixture with a tie against Kenya Army on Sunday.

On Friday, KFS will play Trailblazers in another interesting fixture this weekend. Blazers, who finished third last season, are a distant 10th with eight points from seven matches while their opponents are 11th with a game in hand and seven points.

Blazers captain James Mutero was optimistic of better results.

"We really don't have a choice but to get our act together. This season is unpredictable and you just have to win your matches. It's always bad when you have to rely on your opponents' results for something to happen," said Mutero.

Other matches will see Equity Bank face off with Rift Valley Prisons, while Kenya Prisons will welcome Mombasa Prisons.

Vihiga County and Central Prisons will both go in search of their first win in six matches when they clash on Friday.

KDF host Western Prisons as Administration Police of Kenya (APK) face off with Nairobi Prisons.

Fixtures (All matches at Nyayo Stadium)

Friday

Equity Bank v Rift Valley Prisons

KFS v Trailblazers 9am

Prisons Mombasa v Prisons Kenya 11am

Central Prison v Vihiga 11am

Western Prisons v KDF 1pm

KPA v GSU 1pm

APK v Nairobi Prisons 3pm