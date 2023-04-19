Tears, tributes as KVF boss Waithaka Kioni is laid to rest

Thousands of mourners on Wednesday bid farewell to fallen Kenya Volleyball Federation president Waithaka Kioni at his home in Kiamwangi village, Gatundu South, Kiambu County.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) officials, Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) representatives, active and former volleyball players, officials from various federations, politicians, Kenya Pipeline Company staff and friends joined the family in celebrating the life of administrator who died on April 9.

The funeral mass was conducted by Kiamwangi Catholic's Father Francis Kiare.

The requiem service was held at the Kiamwangi Primary School before he was buried at his home in a private ceremony.

Speakers paid glowing tribute to the veteran sports administrator, describing him as mentor who was kind and selfless.

Nancy Kong’o, Kioni's sister-in-law, who read her sister's tribute, said the family had made important milestones.

“One day in 1996, our fathers put us in a big car and we were both being driven to catholic boarding schools. We sat at the back while our fathers sat in front. We played at the back, snatching candies from each other and giggling, all the way to St Theresa’s Primary in Nyeri. They would then proceed to take you to St Kitito Boarding School. Little did we know that one day, we would mature from children to young adults and fall in love. I already miss your presence,” she said.

Kioni is survived by four children (Kioni Waithaka Junior, Mwangi, David and Jemimah). Mwangi, a rally driver, said he will miss his father.

“I will miss your presence and support in the rallies. Growing up, I remember how every Easter you and mum took us for the Safari Rally. It’s because of you, David and I got into motorsports and became who we are even though you had not approved of it in the beginning," Mwangi said.

“I grew up in a Fort Knox of your own making. I cannot begin to count how many deadlocks and padlocks I had to get through before I found myself out for sherehe (party) and even when I thought I had successfully sneaked out, you were watching me from the balcony, just to make sure I was safe. You personified the act of fixing someone’s crown without letting the world know. We will celebrate you and emulate your legacy of selflessness. Because of what you have done, we will truly be okay dad," a teary Jemimmah said.

CAVB President Bouchra Hajij, who was represented by Zone V President Fernand Ruterana, challenged the current KVF leadership to guard and continue with the legacy that Kioni had started.

Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei said Kioni held sports at heart.

“In 2017, we ran for the same position of the NOC-K Vice President but he floored me and we shook hands. He was a gentleman who was approachable and was quick at making decisions in the sports world. I knew Kioni 20 years ago and I join the mourners in celebrating his life,” said Tuwei.

NOC-K Secretary General Francis Mutuku told mourners that Kioni was their to-go guy.

“We made reference to him. He was simple in his dealings and stood for what he believed in. Despite his age, he embraced change for new concepts,” said Mutuku.

Kenya Pipeline Administration Manager Jane Nakodonyi, who read the tribute on behalf of the company’s Acting Manager Joe Sang, said Kioni brought a lasting impact in the growth of the administration department.

Charles Nyaberi, the acting KVF President, was optimistic that the management will pick from where Kioni had left.

“He was a leader per excellence. He opened doors for players to turn professional and attracted sponsors to come on board. These are some of the things we intend to continue doing,” said Nyaberi.

Kenya National Sports Council chairman Nderitu Gikaria, Sports Registrar Rose Wasike, Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Gabriel Kagombe, Webuye West Member of Parliament Dan Wanyama, Kiamwangi Member of County Assembly Dominic Kiare and Kiamwangi Assistant County Commissioner Pauline Chepkwony were also present.