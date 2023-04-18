CAVB Zone Five boss Ruterana to attend Kioni's burial

Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Zone Five President Fernand Ruterana is expected in the country to attend the burial service of the late Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) president Waithaka Kioni on Wednesday.

Kioni will be laid to rest at his rural home in Kiamwangi village, Gatundu in Kiambu County.

KVF acting president Charles Nyaberi confirmed that the Rwandan will attend the burial of Kioni, 70, who until his death was the CAVB Deputy President and Treasurer, as well as National Olympic Committee of Kenya's (NOC-K) Second Deputy President.

“Ruterana has sent us his traveling schedule. He is expected in the country at 6am Wednesday morning and he will proceed to the Lee Funeral Home where there will be public viewing of the body before they proceed to Kiamwangi Primary School for a requiem mass. CAVB President Bouchra Hajij had earlier on indicated her presence, but I’m yet to get official communication from her," said Nyaberi.

According to the programme released by Funeral Organising Committee on Tuesday, the body is expected to arrive in Kiamwangi at 10am followed by a holy mass at 12pm.

Kioni had gone for his routine gym session at Sportview Hotel in Nairobi on April 8, where he is reported to have collapsed.

He was then rushed to St Francis Hospital, but it took too long to get a fully-equipped ambulance to transfer him to Aga Khan Hospital leading to his death.

Kioni is survived by four children, Steve, Paul, David and Jemimah.

The Funeral Organising Committee chairman Edward Kisaka, a former Kenyan international, said everything is in place to give Kioni a perfect send off.

“All the logistics are in place and we can’t wait to given our fallen hero and legend a befitting burial. He has done a lot to the sport and we want to honour his good deeds,” said Kisaka.

Kioni son's, Paul said, “We are indebted and thankful for every single person that reached out to us in this difficult time.The messages of condolences and support have been overwhelming. Our dad was the epitome of the family, the go-to person for all the family members, not just his immediate family but helped many people from all walks of life. He was a generous. We will miss him but we hold unto his principles."

Kioni started his career as a District Officer (DO) in Kajiado before joining the Standard Group from 1978.

A year later he joined Kenya Pipeline Company, and he was the brains behind the formation of the Kenya Pipeline Volleyball Club in 1984.

He held several positions in the Kenya Volleyball Association (now KVF) before he took over as chairman in 1998.

Kioni mooted the naming and branding of both the Kenya men’s and women’s volleyball team Malkia Strikers and Wafalme.

The fallen administrator was instrumental in securing the Sh42 million contract with National Oil Corporation of Kenya for Malkia Strikers, Zuku (Sh24million) and Mozzart Bet (Sh10 million).