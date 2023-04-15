Great match, Kioni, you did well for Kenyan volleyball

The opening game of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games between Kenya women’s volleyball team Malkia Strikers and Japan was a thriller.

What would ordinarily have been a one-sided affair in favour of the hosts proved a very competitive match.

Beside the court, an interesting scene was unfolding. Kenya Volleyball Federation president, Waithaka Kioni, sat calmly with team officials, closely following the proceedings. The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) had supported Kenya in building the team’s capacity so as to be competitive at the Olympics. All through the match and in others that followed, it was difficult to sit next to Kioni because he was practically playing from the bench.

The journey had started at the African qualifiers with competition to host the event - the host would naturally enjoy home advantage.

Kenya had expressed interest in hosting the qualifiers and we were sitting pretty until we learnt that Cameroon was also interested in being hosts! This was encouraging to the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB). The highest bidder would win the hosting rights.

Kioni tirelessly reached out to all stakeholders. Thankfully, Ambassador Amina Mohamed through the Ministry of Sport gave a government undertaking, and NOC-K supported the bid which we thought stood a great chance. Strategically, Kioni put in Kenya’s bid close to the deadline.

Days later, I got a call from Kioni informing me that we had lost the bid to Cameroon. However, what was thought to be a fait accompli was never to be. Our ladies fought gallantly in front of a charged and partisan crowd to qualify for the Olympics.

Kioni did not stop at the qualification. He spent long hours of shuttle diplomacy which yielded fruits of the FIVB Volleyball Empowerment Programme to assist Kenya prepare and participate in the Games.

This is just a small fraction of Kioni’s contribution to sports development in Kenya. His leadership was driven by a belief in the cause, personal sacrifice, relentless dedication and use of personal resources.

He was the glue that held NOC-K together from conflict management, principles of operation to priorities in limited resource allocation. Notably, many sports bodies have got stuck at this point of conflict.

He always said that “people are wired differently and we must learn to accommodate each other.”

On financial matters, he always said: “We are dealing with public resources, and none of us should go to jail.”

He often helped us to quickly align and focus on service delivery. He was a father figure, and at one time gave a guitar to a staff member of NOC-K in appreciation of his musical talent.

He often supplied us with bananas from his farm. He often helped build bridges over a lunch or coffee date spiced with a lot of words of wisdom, guidance and humour – all this with good time-keeping.

The end came albeit suddenly. Great memories remain.

In the treacherous waters of sports administration, he provided guidance so I could be effective.

Our last conversation was like many others in the last six years, to inform and consult. His frequent advice was “just relax.”

Set and match. Well played chairman!