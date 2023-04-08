In the spirit of Olympic Movement use sports for peace, development

“But He was pierced for our transgressions, He was crushed for our inequities; the punishment that brought us peace was on Him, and by His wounds we are healed”.

Centuries later after the fulfilment of this Biblical prophesy, we are still pursuing world peace. What an appropriate time to reflect on this particular matter over Easter through a sports perspective.

On April 6, the world, without too much pomp and colour, observed the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace — an annual celebration of the role of sport to drive social change, community development and to foster peace.

The United Nations (UN) identified sports as an enabler of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and the International Olympic Committee given observer status in the UN.

The political class at the highest level recognised “the growing contribution of sport to the realisation of development and peace in its promotion of tolerance and respect and the contribution it makes to the empowerment of women, young people, communities, as well as to health, education and social inclusion objectives.”

Sports provides a platform to actively contribute to a peaceful, healthier, more equal, inclusive, and sustainable society, 365 days a year. The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) and its affiliates covering different sports provides an opportunity for different entities in Kenya to partner and use sports for such courses.

If the UN has recognised the power of sport in peace and development, institutions can tap into this great resource. Football teams, for example, can be mobilised to engage in community activities where they are based. Peer-to-peer engagements could also be more effective in cascading this positive energy. This leads to a marked reduction in urban delinquency.

The country has used running to marshal people towards a common course. Besides the valuable aspect of fitness, health and fun, the events have raised funds for development projects.

NOC-K in partnership with Irene Limika Foundation project “Arrows of Peace” is engaged in this initiative as a peace and development programme.

Within pastoral communities, children are introduced to bows and arrows at a very early stage with no much alternatives for social or economic activities. Such a programme can be used to turn around that energy towards positive engagement through archery.

Kenya is a sporting nation; we can live the Olympic Movement vision of “making this world a better place through sports.”