Raila party holds crisis meeting over Ruto deal

A top organ of the Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has called for a crisis meeting on Wednesday in the face of escalating and conflicting stance over political arrangements with President William Ruto.

Senior party officials confirmed that the ODM Central Management Committee is set to meet. This would be the first meeting to be chaired by Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o, who was recently picked by Mr Odinga, to hold brief for him in the party as he concentrates on his African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship campaigns.

Although party officials described the meeting as a routine housekeeping meeting, sources in the party indicated that growing conflicting public utterances by top party officials had become a major concern.

The party finds itself at crossroads, trying to strike a delicate balance between aligning with the ‘broad-based’ government or staying true to its long-standing mission of championing justice for ordinary Kenyans. Some of the party officials appear to be against any political arrangement with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

ODM chairperson Gladys Wanga, who is also the Homabay Governor, confirmed the meeting. Ms Wanga, however, said there was nothing unusual in the meeting’s agenda.

“This would be a routine meeting. Majorly in-house issues,” she said.

ODM deputy party leader, Godfrey Osotsi, said the meeting will largely look at the party’s books of accounts.

“The meeting is for routine matters, like approval of financial statements,” said Mr Osotsi.

Another official said the party will also discuss its position on the broad-based government, adding that the clashing utterances on ODM’s dealing with President Ruto’s administration are confusing to the party members.

On Saturday, politicians allied to Mr Odinga openly clashed, with some referring to the deal as ‘come we stay marriage’ and vowed to continue criticizing the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“Ruto took only four people, but the most important thing is that the majority of us in ODM have not joined this marriage. Let us not be in a rush and excited with small gifts like popcorn being dangled before us,” said Kisumu Woman Rep Ruth Odinga.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna also warned the party not to give up on its vision “for something temporary.”

Whereas the party maintains that it has no formal agreement with the Kenya Kwanza administration, its donation of top former officials to the Cabinet implies a working arrangement, however amorphous, it may be.

The high-profile ODM leaders, who were named to the broad-based cabinet, are former deputy party leaders Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, former ODM National Chairman John Mbadi and ex-Secretary of Political Affairs Opiyo Wandayi, as well as former member of the party's elections board. Ms Beatrice Askul.

The move, coupled with President Ruto’s campaigns for Mr Odinga’s quest for AUC chairmanship, has left the party membership in a state of dilemma as to whether to support the government or stick with the people in the struggle. This has led to factions in the party, with senior officials appearing to be divided.

Nation has established simmering disquiet in the opposition outfit, with camps that either back the broad-base administration or oppose it emerging, with several other leaders choosing to sit on the fence.

This explains last week’s move by some party legislators to skip a meeting with President Ruto at State House, Nairobi, over fears of a possible backlash.

Among the party’s bigwigs leading the group that has embraced the broad-based administration include Mr Odinga’s elder brother and Siaya Senator, Dr Oburu Oginga, National Assembly Minority leader, Junet Mohamed who is also the party’s Director of Elections, National Chairperson Gladys Wanga, Co-Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati, National Treasurer Timothy Bosire and Nairobi chairperson George Aladwa.

On the other hand, long-serving ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, Mr Odinga’s younger sister and ODM co-deputy Organising Secretary, Ruth Odinga, outspoken Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Siaya Governor James Orengo, deputy organizing secretary in charge of external affairs, Caleb Amisi, and Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera are said to be cautious about the relationship with government.

Dr Oginga and Mr Mohamed have even gone further to hint at a possible future alliance with President Ruto. Dr Oginga says nothing would stop them from working with the Head of State if he delivers on his pledges.

The Siaya Senator declared that his brother has since embraced President Ruto, adding that they will be ready to pay his 2007 political debt following his support for Mr Odinga’s presidential bid.

Mr Mohamed told the Head of State to ensure Mr Odinga wins the chairmanship of the AUC.

“Raila’s AU quest is very important to us. We saw a great launch with EAC presidents around.

“If we secure that post; mambo itakuwa matatu na hiyo matatu tutatangaza siku ingine (We shall have only three issues and those we will declare at an opportune time),” added Mr Mohamed.

Mr Sifuna however, maintains that ODM remains an opposition party, leading both National Assembly and Senate as the Minority party.

“There have been efforts by some people to push us into government yet we are in opposition and will continue to execute our role in that capacity.