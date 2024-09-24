Distraction: The cost of the Ruto-Gachagua fallout

The growing rift between President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua risks overshadowing the pressing crises the country is facing and potentially diverting attention from critical national issues.

The education sector, one of the country's critical sectors, is facing a myriad of challenges, with university lecturers and non-teaching staff currently participating in a nationwide strike.

There is also an ongoing national discourse on corruption following the controversial Adani deal, which recently escalated into massive protests affecting services at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The country is also in crisis following the lack of a fully-fledged electoral body, whose constitution continues to face legal hurdles, thus delaying various by-elections, yet it continues to be business as usual in the country with leaders preoccupied with factional politics.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya, an opposition party, has described the current squabbles at the top of government as a diversionary tactic to avoid pressing national issues.

On Monday, Azimio leader Kalonzo Musyoka's Wiper, former President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee and Eugene Wamalwa's DAP-K sought to join the case challenging plans to lease JKIA to Adani Group.

There are also concerns that Apeiro Limited, the largest shareholder in the Safaricom consortium that won the contract for the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) technology-based system, has business links to the Adani Group.

Planned impeachment

The feud between President Ruto and his deputy Gachagua has been escalated by reports of planned impeachment motion against the DP, with some leaders within the government even starting to position themselves for the seat should the motion go through.

Already, Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana of President Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has filed a censure motion against Mr Gachagua in the Senate, signalling a possible gruelling battle between the President and his deputy's foot soldiers.

At least eight names from different counties in the Mt Kenya region are already being floated to take the DP's seat even before the motion, which Mr Gachagua and President Ruto's allies have said could come as early as next week, is tabled.

They are Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki, Council of Governors chairperson and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri and Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano.

But a section of leaders, mostly from the opposition, see the wars within government ranks as a diversionary tactic to hide massive corruption and other ills plaguing the country at the expense of service to Kenyans.

The Ruto-Gachagua spat has exacerbated divisions in Kenya's Kwanza administration, with the formation of factions allied to either the head of state or his deputy.

Analysts say the factionalism has the potential to weaken Kenya Kwanza's ability to govern effectively by making it difficult to pass critical legislation through Parliament.

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba on Sunday accused saboteurs in the National Assembly of working to ensure that the DP fails in its assigned role of entrenching reforms in the coffee and tea sectors.

This is a critical issue, especially in the Mt Kenya region as the crop is of great economic value to the region.

"We sit in Parliament and we understand your programmes. We know the task you have been given on coffee, tea and even the eradication of illicit alcoholic beverages, but there are people who are putting obstacles in your way so that you fail.

"People are called upon not to approve anything that will benefit you in your roles and have now joined hands with ODM to move an impeachment motion against you," the MP told Mr Gachagua at a church function in Thika.

DAP-K party leader, Mr Wamalwa, and Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Mwangangi (Wiper) say the Kenya Kwanza factional wars have contributed immensely to the distraction of the country's governance.

The constant focus on infighting within the government, they say, has diverted attention from key national issues such as economic development, job creation and security, and has led to massive corruption and cover-ups.

"Our nation is facing very serious challenges and instead of those in government addressing these serious challenges and fighting for Kenyans, they are busy fighting each other and fighting for 2027.

"As the opposition, I want to urge my Azimio colleagues not to get sucked into this toxic Kenya Kwanza politics and focus on fighting for Kenyans and not Kenya Kwanza wars," Mr Wamalwa told the Nation.

He said opposition MPs and leaders should not fall into the Kenya Kwanza trap of discussing their factional wars at the expense of checking the government.

"Let us not fall into this trap. We should not be used in these Kenya Kwanza factional or proxy wars because it is none of our business.

"We are focused on fighting corruption like the illegal Adani deal which is the biggest scandal in Kenya's history, not even comparable to Anglo-leasing and Goldberg," said Mr Wamalwa.

Mr Mwangangi, who is an ally of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, said the ongoing battle between the President and his deputy is not healthy for the country as it has the potential to create huge differences in the civil service and the security sector.

"If it has come to a point where it's no longer tenable to have the positions of deputy president and deputy governor, we would rather abolish those positions.

"I don't know why people are together during campaigns but fall out immediately after elections even after promising to stand with their running mates," said Mr Mwangangi.

He continued: "A feud between a President and his deputy, the most senior leaders in a country, is not an ordinary fight. In fact, they should settle their issues without the public knowing about it because it threatens the stability and security of a country."

"Of course, the security forces and bosses may not go public with their positions, but the fact is that there are usually loyalties that could have serious consequences," added the Machakos Deputy Governor.

There are also fears within the government that President Ruto could put civil servants perceived to be leaning towards the DP on the chopping block.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi wants the Head of State to further expand his administration by bringing his new favourite opposition allies into the government to fill Principal Secretary (PS) positions.

"President Ruto should continue to share his government by giving out PS positions to Raila Odinga's camp and other Kenyans because we now have a broader outfit," he said.

This could have serious repercussions on those perceived to be allies of the DP, thus affecting innocent civil servants.

Red herring

Mr Wamalwa has claimed that the government could just be creating a "red herring" to sweep the Adani scandal under the carpet.

"The Adani scandal has serious implications that we cannot allow to continue because it cuts across transport, energy, health - SHIF.

"We should remain focused on fighting the real viper which is corruption and not the viper Gachagua or the viper Ruto," said Mr Wamalwa.

Political analyst Martin Oloo says Mr Gachagua is just following Dr Ruto's political playbook.

"It is Ruto - Uhuru fighting reincarnated. Uhuru has taught Ruto how to fight the government while in government. How to be opposition while in government. He swallowed Raila and the opposition into the government. Gachagua rightly feels isolated. He needs to take his frustrations directly to his constituents," argues Mr Oloo.

For Mr Dismas Mokua, DP Gachagua's trajectory is a recipe for high octane politics as the Ruto administration and Kenya Kwanza elected leaders may abandon the delivery of their manifesto by focusing on the 2027 scoreboard.

"Elected leaders will take sides and have already started to do so. This may affect Kenya Kwanza's legislative agenda if elected leaders aligned to DP Gachagua decide to use the National Assembly and Senate to settle scores," said Mr Mokua.

He continued: "DP Gachagua chairs key cabinet sub-committees and his behaviour could affect the ability of the committees to deliver. It is likely that some cabinet secretaries will not feel comfortable attending such meetings. It is also likely that senior members of the Kenya Kwanza administration will find it difficult to take his calls. Cumulatively, this will lead to compromised service delivery.

Mr Mwangangi adds that the differences between the Head of State are likely to leave many sectors unattended.

"Even religious leaders are likely to take sides and real issues affecting the country will be ignored. You'd even expect a split in the Cabinet, but they might not say so.

"Some are sympathetic and concerned. In general, the cost of this fight is too high for the country," adds the Machakos deputy governor.

Mr Mokua says Mr Gachagua seems to have launched rallies that are likely to be funded by taxpayers' money instead of being set aside for other pressing national issues.

"The DP may decide to run early campaigns at taxpayers' expense. The DP will use Moraa's resources to attract and retain new shareholders in his self-inflicted political travails.

"The deputy president should always be guided by the interests and aspirations of the President under Article 147. Kenyans did not give leaders a mandate to engage in public squabbles. Kenyans gave leaders the mandate to pursue Kenya's national and public interest to the hilt