Qualifying for the VNL would be apt tribute to Kioni

The past few days have been tough for me and the global volleyball fraternity as we’ve struggled to come to terms with the untimely demise of Kenya Volleyball Federation president Waithaka Kioni last Sunday.

Not least because he was a father figure having mentored me both as a volleyball player and a journalist. And not just me alone. During a webinar organised by National Olympic Committee of Kenya on Tuesday night, the glowing tributes made by various sports stakeholders revealed how great a mentor and leader Kioni was.

Kioni’s legacy would be incomplete without the national women’s team, Malkia Strikers, who he held so close to his heart.

In our last meeting with him about a week ago, Kioni was excited about Kenya getting a chance to participate in this year’s FIVB Challenger Cup that is a qualifier for the lucrative Volleyball Nations League (VNL)

The $1 million VNL competition is the brainchild of FIVB president Ary Graca through Volleyball World, the commercial wing of FIVB, whose mandate is to bring money into the sport.

It involves the top 16 ranked countries in the FIVB rankings and is held after the end of the regular club season in June and July every year.

Malkia Strikers earned a slot at this year’s FIVB Challenger Cup thanks to their status as the top ranked country in Africa.

This was after beating rivals Cameroon in the 2022 FIVB World Championship in Netherlands where they were ranked 19th out of 24.

It was their best ever finish at the global competition following quality preparations that saw the team camp in Brazil for three months courtesy of the transformational FIVB Volleyball Empowerment Programme.

Kioni was a huge believer in the Empowerment Programme and at the time of his demise he was already mapping out a training camp in Europe to help the national team prepare for the FIVB Challenger Cup and by extension the African Nations Championship.

It’s therefore imperative that the girls honour Kioni by qualifying for the lucrative VNL this year by winning the FIVB Challenger Cup.

It would be the best retirement package for Kioni even as he goes to dance with the angels. He had devoted his life to fighting for the welfare of this team and through his rich network at FIVB and corporate world took Kenya to the top of Africa.

Qualifying for the VNL would not only affirm Kenya’s status as the queens of Africa but also earn them invaluable points on the FIVB rankings as part of the road to Paris 2024 Olympic Games. With the African Nations Championship following closely after the FIVB Challenger Cup, Kenya would have sent a strong message to their challengers that the sole slot reserved for Africa in Paris belongs to Malkia Strikers.

If the girls need encouragement, they can watch their match against reigning European and VNL champions Italy at the World Championship last year and admire how they matched them spike for spike, dig for dig, block for block and ace for ace despite losing that match in straight sets.

Inawezekana Malkia Strikers, let’s make Kioni proud!

******