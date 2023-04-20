Smooth transition at KVF key to honouring Kioni’s legacy

The volleyball fraternity on Wednesday joined friends and family in laying long-serving Kenya Volleyball Federation President Waithaka Kioni to rest at his rural home in Kiamwangi, Gatundu South Constituency in Kiambu County.

It was a befitting sendoff for the 70-year-old Kioni who dedicated over four decades of his life to serve volleyball from the 80s as Kenya Pipeline team manager to the time of his death where he was Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Vice President/Treasurer and National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) Second Vice President.

There is no doubt his impact on the game locally will continue to be felt even long after his demise given his stance on long-term, sustainable projects with emphasis on mutually beneficial partnerships and sponsorships.

It’s unfortunate that Kioni passed away when KVF was knee-deep in a transition process that begun in July last year.

After many false starts that saw the mandate of the current National Executive Committee extended four times, KVF finally unlocked the stalemate during a Special General Meeting (SGM) on April 1 when delegates unanimously adopted the new constitution that is compliant with Sports Act 2013.

This opened the doors for elections to finally be held in line with the Sports Act 2013 after several interventions by the Sports Registrar Rose Wasike during KVF general meetings.

The constitutional breakthrough was yet another evidence of Kioni’s leadership as he chaired the committee that came up with the new constitution and successfully oversaw its adoption at the April 1 SGM.

His two deputies, Charles Nyaberi and David Kilundo, have since thrown their hats in the race for the presidency of KVF.

With the polls barely 10 days away, it’s imperative that both Nyaberi and Kilundo camps and the entire volleyball fraternity handle this transition carefully to avoid erasing the gains made by Kioni-led committee in coming up with a new constitution that was unanimously adopted.

Kioni’s closing remarks during the April 1 SGM at Nyayo Stadium were deep.

Said Kioni: “I would like to thank you all for conducting yourself honourably during this meeting. I’m happy that we have adopted this constitution. Now that we have a constitution, I look forward to smooth elections so that I can exit the federation peacefully. Kama kuna mtu nimekosea naomba unisamehe, kama kuna mtu amenikosea nami nimemsamehe (If there is anyone who I have wronged, may he forgive me. If anyone has wronged me, I have forgiven you).”

Indeed, it was Kioni’s wish that he would hand over the reins to the new KVF President on April 29 but it was not to be.

It’s only decent, as gentlemanly as Kioni was, that his wish is granted even in his death. Wisdom, honesty and decorum should supersede personal interests for this to be attained.

KVF Secretary General Ben Juma has already set the ball rolling by releasing the election notice and guidelines within the required time frame.