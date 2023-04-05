Bitok’s tournament shows KVF Cup competition long overdue

Local clubs will renew rivalry this weekend during the Paul Bitok International Volleyball tournament set to be played at Nyayo Stadium and Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Indoor Arena.

A total of 21 teams have confirmed their attendance with the men’s category having 12 teams and the women’s nine teams.

Organiser Paul Bitok through his foundation Paul Bitok Foundation has done a brilliant job to look for sponsors for the three-day event which will start on Friday and end on Sunday.

Among the sponsors are KCB Bank, Oita Miyoshi (Japan),Turkey-based Caan Agency, Nairobi Sports House, Coca Cola, Yokora Sports, Kenya Academy of Sports, and Sportsview Hotel.

With all the top four clubs from last season’s league in attendance, this tournament promises to be a cracker as teams look to use this competition to gauge themselves ahead of next month’s CAVB African Clubs Championship.

The positive response from clubs show that players are hungry for more action in addition to the National League matches which are held once every month.

This appetite for volleyball action opens up the possibility of Kenya Volleyball Federation starting a domestic cup competition that could run concurrently with the National League.

A domestic cup will not only complement the National League but also ensure that our players are engaged throughout the season with more matches on the calendar unlike the usual six to eight National League legs.

A busy calendar will also ensure that our national team players are in tip-top shape once the regular season ends and they are required to join the national team to prepare for international competitions.

Our local clubs, which are mostly sponsored by corporates and government institutions, will also be in a good position to justify the budgets they receive from their parent companies with more matches on the calendar. It will also offer more publicity for their sponsors through continued media coverage all season.