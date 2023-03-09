Volleyball: KFS sign four players ahead of third leg

Kenya Forest Service (KFS) coach Wachira Gatuiria has announced four new signings ahead of the third leg of Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League at Nyayo National Stadium this weekend.

KFS, who finished sixth last season, are currently ranked ninth in the 16-team league with four points from three matches.

Wachira Thursday revealed they have bolstered their ranks with the acquisition of four players who have been offered permanent jobs at KFS.

The four include middle blockers Lewis Ogutu, George Okole (Kenya Ports Authority), Enoch Barasa (Equity Bank) and outside hitter Enoch Kiptum from GSU.

KFS duo of libero Simon Githinji and left attacker Michael Wanyoike have also landed jobs as forest rangers.

“I want to thank the KFS management for employing the players and I hope that they will avail more chances in future. This shows their commitment towards the welfare of players because there is life after playing volleyball,” said Wachira.

Despite being early days in the league, Wachira believes their fixtures against defending champions General Service Unit (GSU) and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) this weekend will determine their chances of qualifying for the end of season play-offs.

KFS will play GSU on Friday in the highlight of the day and battle KDF on Saturday before they wrap up the busy weekend with a tie against Vihiga County on Sunday.

Wachira said they have had a poor start to the season and if they don’t regroup for the two crucial matches then their play-off chances will reduce. The top four teams at the completion of the regular season qualify for the play-offs.

“We have no choice but to perform well. We have given GSU a run for their money although they have always carried the day in recent times, but we hope that we will have our way on Friday. While our matches against KDF have always gone either way, we hope that the results on Saturday will favour us,” said Wachira. “Vihiga match looks easy but we will not be overconfident.”

GSU coach Gideon Tarus said they are ready for the third leg fixtures.

“We are unbeaten in three matches and we are determine to guard the record. We have trained well and are good to go,” said Tarus.

The paramilitary side, who lead the standings with nine points from three matches will then play Mombasa Prisons on Saturday before they take on Central Prisons on Sunday.

Other matches on the card will see former champions Kenya Prisons battle Equity Bank, much- improved Administration Police of Kenya (APK) take on Mombasa Prisons, Kenya Army welcome Western Prisons while Rift Valley Prisons visit KDF.

Vihiga County, Central Prisons and Nyanza Prisons will be out to record their first wins of the season this weekend.

Trailblazers will play host to Vihiga who are winless from three matches, Central Prisons will square it out with Nyanza Prisons who are also without a win from four matches.

Friday fixtures (All matches to be played at Nyayo)

Kenya Prisons v Equity Bank (9am)

Trailblazers v Vihiga County (9am)

Rift Valley Prisons v KDF (11am)

KFS v GSU (11am)

Mombasa Prisons v APK (1pm)

Central Prisons v Nyanza Prisons (1pm)

Western Prisons v Kenya Army (3pm)